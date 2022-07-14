Chahal grabs four as England post 246 in second ODI

The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day's breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France's Thibaut Pinot
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed four wickets and Moeen Ali emerged England't top scorer as the hosts posted 246 in 49 overs in the second One Day International at Lord's on Thursday.
Chahal took 4-47, while Ali made 47 from 64 balls with two boundaries and two sixes as England pushed past 200. David Wiley scored 41from 49 balls, while opener Jonny Bairstow made a run-a-ball 38. Liam Livingstone too scored a run-a-ball 33.
Virat Kohli returned to the India side as captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.
Kohli missed India's 10-wicket thrashing of world champions England in the 1st ODI at the Oval on Tuesday with a "mild groin strain".
But the fit-again Kohli, who has been struggling for runs and was on Thursday left out of the India squad for the upcoming T20 series in West Indies, replaced Shreyas Iyer for the second of this three-match series.
England were unchanged from the side blown away for just 110 at the Oval -- a match where India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took career-best figures of 6-19.
"Compared to the Oval there is slightly less grass but it looks like there is some moisture," said Rohit at the toss. "Looking at the size of the ground we thought it's better to have a score in front of us.
He added: "Jasprit Bumrah is a quality bowler across all formats. He has proven that again and again and gives us an extra dimension to our attack, we can use him however we want to, in all phases of the game."
England captain Jos Buttler, who would have bowled first had he won the toss, said: "We've got to move on (from the first ODI) and just treat it as one of those days.
"There are things to take from it, we must do that, but I said after the game that our batting has been such a strength for us over the last few years and I certainly don't think that's going to change after that game."
Thursday's encounter is taking place three years to the day since England beat New Zealand in a World Cup final at Lord's -- the only time their men's side have won a major 50-over global title.
England's team contained five survivors from that dramatic 'Super Over' victory in Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.
But while England have won all four Tests under the new red ball leadership duo of captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the white-ball side has struggled since Buttler took over from 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan who stepped down last month.
Buttler has won just one of his first four matches in permanent charge, with England beaten 2-1 in a Twenty20 series by India prior to Tuesday's humiliating loss on the other side of London's River Thames.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
India had won the first match by 50 runs
