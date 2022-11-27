Bergere, Duffy strike gold in Abu Dhabi

History was made in the first-ever para triathlon mixed relay with Team Australia II taking the honour of becoming the first to cross the finish line

French Olympic athlete Leo Bergere crosses the finish line. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 12:20 AM

French Olympic athlete Leo Bergere bagged gold in the men’s elite race at the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2022, presented by Daman, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. And Bermudian star Flora Duffy became the only woman to grab four world titles with a sensational outing in the season finale.

Bergere was followed by US’ Morgan Pearson and Belgium’s Jelle Greens claimed bronze. Duffy, the first-ever Olympic gold medalist from Bermuda, won an action-packed race while her biggest rival for this year’s crown Georgia Taylor-Brown from Britain had to settle for silver and second in the overall season standings.

Bermudian star Flora Duffy became the only woman to grab four world titles with a sensational outing in the season finale. — Supplied photo

Earlier this week, 12 titles were awarded across the World Triathlon Para Championships with some awe-inspiring displays in the wheelchair and visually impaired classes. Cheered on by vociferous support the athletes put on an incredible display.

“Abu Dhabi has a long history with the sport of triathlon, but to host the World Triathlon Championship Finals for the first time has been an incredible honour,” Aref Al Awani, general secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said. “The level of competition across all categories has been incredible. We have been inspired by all the athletes who took part and provided an excellent spectacle, but we must offer special congratulations to the winners.”

More than 80 international federations were represented at the Finals, hosted in Abu Dhabi for the first time, with the stunning backdrop of Yas Waterfront on Yas Island.

Marisol Casado, president of world triathlon, and IOC board member, underlined that it was a “perfect end” to the World Triathlon Series season.

“The competition was fiercely contested, and all the athletes showed us what triathlon is all about – amazing levels of fitness, determination, and heart – but also a wonderful sense of community and inclusion. To see so many taking part in community, age group, para, and elite competition shows the inclusivity of this sport, and we take huge pride in seeing participation growing year after year,” Casado added.