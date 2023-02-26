Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel wins UAE Tour

Adam Yates of the UAE Team Emirates finished third

Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step celebrates on the podium. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 5:42 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 6:12 PM

Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step won the 2023 UAE Tour on Sunday. The Belgian cyclist won the overall title, pushing Lucas Plapp of Ineos Grenaders to second place.

Meanwhile, Adam Yates of the UAE Team Emirates finished third in the 2023 edition of the UAE Tour.

Yates produced a faultless climbing display to triumph on the International Holding Company Stage, the seventh and final stage of the Tour, which took the riders from the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain to the summit of Jebel Hafeet.

The British rider crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of Evenepoel, with Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team 32 seconds further adrift in third.

Evenepoel, the 2022 UCI World Road Race Championships winner, was delighted with his victory in the UAE.

“It was hard out there. I thought Yates was going to stay on my wheel and then jump in the last few hundred metres, and I would have been happy with that, but in the end I had to go over the limit to keep up with him. I was happy I could always see him in front of me, so I knew the overall victory was mine," the Belgian rider told reporters after his memorable win.

"I am really happy with this overall victory – I was there every day and on the two mountain stages I finished in second place.

"As a team we can be very proud. We’re going home with three stage wins and the Red Jersey – and this is my first race victory as the world champion.”

Yates, on the other hand, thanked his teammates for their support on the final stage of the Tour on Sunday.

“I want to say a big thank you to my team. They believed and trusted in me, and this victory is for them. Our plan was to go full gas at the foot of Jebel Hafeet because we had nothing to lose as I was so far down on GC after the crosswind stages," he said.

"My teammates did an amazing job and when I attacked early, I knew I had to try and drop everyone else, and thankfully, I managed to do that. I’m really happy to win.”

RESULTS

PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT

1 – Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates), 170km in 3h29’42”, average speed 43.776km/h

2 – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) at 10″

3 – Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen Team) at 42″

PROVISIONAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

2 – Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenaders) at 59″

3 – Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) at 1’00”

OFFICIAL JERSEYS

Red Jersey, General Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

Green Jersey, Points Classification: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)

White Jersey, Young Rider Classification: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step)

Black Jersey, Intermediate Sprint Classification: Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck)