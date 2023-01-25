BCCI fetches $572 million for sale of five Women's IPL teams

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter that the women's IPL bidding record broke the record set by the inaugural edition of the men's IPL in 2008

Indian star players Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur. -- PTI

The BCCI on Wednesday earned a $572 million windfall for the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) with Adani Sportsline buying the most expensive franchise.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter that the women's IPL bidding record broke the record set by the inaugural edition of the men's IPL in 2008.

The Ahmedabad franchise went to Adani while IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals spent $111.7 million, $110 million and $99 million respectively to enter the WPL.

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for $92.7 million.