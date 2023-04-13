Bayern suspends Mane after dressing room incident with Sane

He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane (left) and Leroy Sane. — Reuters

Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 5:59 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 6:06 PM

Bayern Munich has suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game following an altercation with Leroy Sane after this week's Champions League loss to Man City, the club announced Thursday.

"Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday," Bayern said.

"The reason is misconduct by Mane after FC Bayern's Champions League game at Manchester City," they added.

