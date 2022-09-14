Bangladesh axe Mahmudullah from T20 World Cup squad

England were 97-0 at stumps, needing just 33 more runs to reach a modest target of 130 on Monday's final day to take the three-match contest 2-1
Bangladesh on Wednesday axed former cricket captain Mahmudullah Riyad and recalled batsman Najmul Hossain in a shake-up to their struggling Twenty20 squad ahead of next month's World Cup in Australia.
This month's disappointing Asia Cup campaign highlighted the team's 20-over woes, with Bangladesh turfed out in the group stage after losing to Afghanistan and eventual winners Sri Lanka.
Mahmudullah's inclusion was under a cloud after a lacklustre 151 runs across his eight match appearances in 2022.
Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram, appointed last month as the team's T20 consultant, said it was time for the team to think of its future beyond the 36-year-old.
"I think this was the right time for all of us to come together and think of... who can fill in the big shoes of Mahmudullah," he said.
Chief selector Minhajul Abedin hailed Mahmudullah's record but added that the decision to omit the all-rounder from the squad was unanimous.
"We have respect for Mahmudullah who has played well for the national team," he said.
"We haven't been doing well in this format," Minhajul added. "Our T20 consultant has given us a one-year plan, which will take us in a different direction. We have gone with this plan."
Najmul returns after he was left out of contention during the Asia Cup campaign while Liton Das, Nurul Hasan and Yasir Ali have recovered from injury.
Bangladesh will also be without the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim, who retired earlier this month.
The World Cup gets underway in Australia on October 16 and Bangladesh will appear in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, South Africa and two qualifiers.
The squad named on Wednesday will travel to New Zealand beforehand to take part in next month's tri-nation tournament alongside Pakistan.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain
England were 97-0 at stumps, needing just 33 more runs to reach a modest target of 130 on Monday's final day to take the three-match contest 2-1
The championship leader claimed his first win, or podium finish, at Monza after fighting from seventh on the grid to beat Charles Leclerc over the line on another difficult day for Ferrari
Chasing the home team's 267-5, built on the back of Smith's masterful 105, the Blacks Caps were all out for 242 in the last over with Mitchell Starc taking 3-60
Having provided their services to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2020 and 2021, the T20 World Cup last year, the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, the Formula One Grand Prix at the Capital, RPM’s team was also responsible for emergency medical care at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai and Sharjah
Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since compatriot Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open
Sussex seamer Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, his third five-wicket innings haul in 11 career Tests, as South Africa were dismissed for just 118
He says it is just the start and has a goal to progress and achieve great heights