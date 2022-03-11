Ballon d’Or award revamps format

Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or. — AP file

The Ballon d’Or, awarded to the world’s best male and female footballer, is revamping its format from next season, organisers France Football magazine said on Friday. The award willl now be based on performances across a whole football season, rather than a calendar year.

In another change, former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba is joining the committee that picks nominees.