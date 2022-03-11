Ballon d’Or award revamps format

The hugely successful star-studded cricket tournament featuring the cricketing legends also showcased Bollywood hotshots and concluded successfully amid fanfare at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Sports3 days ago
The Ballon d’Or, awarded to the world’s best male and female footballer, is revamping its format from next season, organisers France Football magazine said on Friday. The award willl now be based on performances across a whole football season, rather than a calendar year.
In another change, former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba is joining the committee that picks nominees.
The hugely successful star-studded cricket tournament featuring the cricketing legends also showcased Bollywood hotshots and concluded successfully amid fanfare at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Sports3 days ago
Multiple champion British handler John Gosden reveals stable star will skip $6m Dubai Sheema in favour of a big-race UK campaign
Sports3 days ago
It is the third instalment of the 10-part boxing series titled ‘Countdown to the Middle East Crown'
Sports3 days ago
A chance for manager Carlo Ancelotti and his players to prove they are still relevant, not just in Spain, but at the highest level, a force for the present rather than relics of the past
Sports3 days ago
The fastest time on the 270km Al Futtaim Toyota Stage 2 was set by defending champion Nasser Al Attiyah in another Toyota Hilux, with nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb 5mins 16secs away in his Prodrive Hunter
Sports3 days ago
A total of 1,187 runs were scored over five days and only 14 wickets fell in what Australia’s Steve Smith called a “pretty benign, dead wicket"
Sports3 days ago
It was a day when the Argentine vividly illustrated the spirit of the new World Rally-Raid Championship, stopping for more than 20 minutes to assist overnight bikes leader Michael Docherty after his heavy fall, before resuming to take the overall lead
Sports4 days ago
The 35-year-old bowling all-rounder now captains the UAE women’s team and she is now just one step away from taking the country to the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup
Sports4 days ago