UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ballon d’Or award revamps format

Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or. — AP file
Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or. — AP file

By AFP

Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 11:59 PM

Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM

The Ballon d’Or, awarded to the world’s best male and female footballer, is revamping its format from next season, organisers France Football magazine said on Friday. The award willl now be based on performances across a whole football season, rather than a calendar year.

In another change, former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba is joining the committee that picks nominees.


More news from Sports
Pakistan Legends win Friendship Cup

Sports

Pakistan Legends win Friendship Cup

The hugely successful star-studded cricket tournament featuring the cricketing legends also showcased Bollywood hotshots and concluded successfully amid fanfare at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sports3 days ago