Asian Games: Khaled Al-Shehhi wins UAE's second gold medal

High-scoring Sangal, Jackson, Ravenscroft and Malhotra win popular ‘Midnight Madness’ event
The UAE took their medals tally to 11 at the Asian Games in China after winning four medals, including a gold, on Thursday.
Khaled Al-Shehhi won the gold medal in jiu-jitsu on Thursday, the UAE's second gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games.
Earlier, Balqis Al Hashemi won a silver medal in the 48 kg category of the jiu-jitsu event.
The other two medals on Thursday also came in jiu-jitsu with Khaled Al Balushi claiming a silver in the 62 kg category and Mohammed Al Suwaidi also winning a silver in the 69 kg competition at Hangzhou.
Meanwhile, the UAE national equestrian team won the bronze medal in the show jumping competition at the Asian Games on Wednesday.
UAE's previous medal came from cyclist Ahmed Al Mansouri who won a bronze on September 28.
Judoka Omar Magomedomarov won the country's first gold medal at the Games last week.
The UAE's other medal winners are judokas Zafer Kosovo (bronze in the under-100 kg category), Gregory Aram (bronze in the under-90 kg category), Bishrelt Khorloodoi (silver medal in the women’s 52kg category) and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event).
High-scoring Sangal, Jackson, Ravenscroft and Malhotra win popular ‘Midnight Madness’ event
'We cannot wait until 2025 for Europe to try and retain the trophy on US soil at Bethpage Black, Long Island, New York
Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes in action at the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Season tees off with the Senior Champions Tour at The Els Club
'Everything leads me down a path to bring me closer to Allah,' she writes in a heartfelt Instagram post
Takayama, who took bronze in the event at the previous Asian Games in Jakarta, said he felt lucky to share the title after hitting hurdles in the race
Derrick and Khaliullina-led-team edge Gathercole and Breeze's Captains by just one point in annual even
The Mexican secured a unanimous 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 win over the American to retain his WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF belts at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas