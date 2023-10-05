Asian Games: Khaled Al-Shehhi wins UAE's second gold medal

The UAE have won four medals on Thursday

Khaled Al-Shehhi celebrates on the podium. — X

By Team KT Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 1:46 PM

The UAE took their medals tally to 11 at the Asian Games in China after winning four medals, including a gold, on Thursday.

Khaled Al-Shehhi won the gold medal in jiu-jitsu on Thursday, the UAE's second gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

Earlier, Balqis Al Hashemi won a silver medal in the 48 kg category of the jiu-jitsu event.

The other two medals on Thursday also came in jiu-jitsu with Khaled Al Balushi claiming a silver in the 62 kg category and Mohammed Al Suwaidi also winning a silver in the 69 kg competition at Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, the UAE national equestrian team won the bronze medal in the show jumping competition at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

UAE's previous medal came from cyclist Ahmed Al Mansouri who won a bronze on September 28.

Judoka Omar Magomedomarov won the country's first gold medal at the Games last week.

The UAE's other medal winners are judokas Zafer Kosovo (bronze in the under-100 kg category), Gregory Aram (bronze in the under-90 kg category), Bishrelt Khorloodoi (silver medal in the women’s 52kg category) and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (bronze medal in the men’s 66kg event).