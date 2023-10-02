Asian Games: Dubai’s Lahiri finds the going ‘tough’ at teeming West Lake golf course in China

India finishes seventh in the Men’s Team event but Aditi Ashok wins silver for the women’s team

Dubai-based Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri. - Supplied photo

Mon 2 Oct 2023

Dubai-based Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri admitted that he did not ‘capitalize’ on his chances as he finished tied for 12th at the Asian Games Individual Golf Competition at West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou, China.

Lahiri shot a final round of 68 for a four-round total of 274 as Team India finished in seventh place.

South Korea won the Team competition by an impressive 25 shots and Hong Kong’s 22-year-old professional on the Asian Tour, Taichi Kho, won the Individual Competition.

She finished two ahead of India's 25 year-old Aditi Ashok who finished with a disappointing 77.

Kho had rounds of 62, 60, 70 and 69 to win the title by just one shot on 27 under par from South Korea’s Sungjae Im, who currently sits in 27th place in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

In the Ladies' Competition Thailand won the team event by six shots and 21 year-old Apichaya Yubol won the Individual Competition with a final round 68 for a 72-hole total of 19 under par.

(L to R) Silver medallist India's Aditi Ashok, gold medallist Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol and bronze medallist South Korea's Yoo Hyunjo attend the medal ceremony for the women's individual golf event at the Hangzhou. - AFP

Lahiri told Khaleej Times:” It was a pretty tough weekend. I struggled on Friday afternoon when I was hit by the heat. I kind of carried that through to yesterday, perhaps I was trying too hard.

“Sunday’s final round was on perhaps the toughest golf course set-up of the week, that is why you did not see so many good scores today.

“I started well but could not capitalize, like on day one. All in all, it has been disappointing for both me and Team India,” he added.

“We still had a chance to get on the podium but I did not play as well as I was capable. It is disheartening when you get these opportunities so rarely.

“I am very happy for Aditi (Ashok) to get a silver medal in the Individual Competition and this will be an inspiration for all the girls back in India,” said Lahiri.

‘But we all move on. I am back in Dubai for a few days of rest, recovery and practice and then I’m off to LIV Golf in Jeddah and then to Miami for the LIV Golf Team Final.” said Lahiri.

In the Ladies’ Competition Thailand won the team event by six shots and 21-year-old Apichaya Yubol won the Individual Competition with a final round 68 for a 72-hole total of 19 under par.

She finished two ahead of India’s 25-year-old Aditi Ashok who finished with a disappointing 77.

Teams and individuals from Jordan, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE competed in the 2023 Asian Games – Golf Competition.

Results

Men’s Individual

(7,280 Yards – Par 72)

Gold: T. Kho (Hong Kong – China) 62. 60. 70. 69. 261.

Silver: S. Im (South Korea) 66. 65. 66. 65. 262.

Bronze: C-Y Hung (Taipei) 65. 63. 67. 69. 264.

W. Kim (South Korea) 66. 66. 68. 65. 265.

Jang (South Korea) 61. 67. 68. 70. 266.

Men’s Team

(Best Three Scores)

Gold: South Korea 190. 198. 202. 198. 788.

Silver: Thailand 197. 204. 203. 209. 813.

Bronze: Hong Kong – China 200. 194. 211. 209. 814.

Japan 195. 203. 213. 209. 820.

Singapore 194. 213. 202. 212. 821.

Ladies’ Individual

(6,597 Yards – Par 72)

Gold: A. Yubol (Thai) 67. 65. 69. 68. 269.

Silver: A. Ashok (Ind) 67. 66. 61. 77. 271.

Bronze: H. Yoo (South Korea) 68. 73. 66. 65. 272.

Lin (China) 67. 67. 68. 73. 275.

Kongkraphan (Thai) 69. 67. 70. 70. 276.

Ladies’ Team

(Best Two Scores)

Gold: Thailand 136. 132. 136. 138. 542.

Silver: South Korea 137. 140. 135. 136. 548.

Bronze: China 134. 133. 139. 146. 552.

India 138. 134. 131. 151. 554.

Japan 134. 139. 139. 147. 559.