Asian championships: Sindhu, Saina win; Sen loses in opening round

Uefa are yet to confirm whether they will open an investigation into the incidents
Sports1 week ago
Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal fought off strong challenge from their opponents before winning their respective opening matches, but it was curtains for Lakshya Sen and B Sai Praneeth in Badminton Asia Championships in Manila on Wednesday.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu was made to toil hard by Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po as the fourth seeded Indian came back from a game down to win 18-21 27-25 21-9 in a marathon women’s singles opening round match.
London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, who has been on a comeback trail after severe injury issues, also had to fight hard for a 21-15 17-21 21-13 win over Sim Yujin of South Korea.
Sindhu will next play Singapore’s Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi, Saina will be up against China’s Zhi Yi Wang.
The other remaining Indian in the women’s singles, Malvika Bansod too squandered a game lead before going down 9-21 21-17 26-24 against Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in another hard-fought tie.
It turned out to be a disappointing outing for world championships bronze medal winner Sen, who was stunned by the unseeded Li Shi Feng of China.
The fifth seeded Indian lost 21-12 10-21 19-21 in his opening round men’s singles tie that lasted 56 minutes.
Sports1 week ago
Kane Williamson leads a well-settled side that threatens to upset the best
Sports1 week ago
Gujarat are now two points clear of second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan slipped to third
Sports1 week ago
Rajasthan and Gujarat have undoubtedly been the most exciting and entertaining teams so far this season
Sports2 weeks ago
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal provided a rollicking start of 65 runs in the powerplay which was the highest score so far in the first six overs in the games at Pune
Sports2 weeks ago
The son of Dubawi is now the odds-on favourite for the G1 2,000 Guineas
Sports2 weeks ago
The Spanish side followed their stunning victory over Italian giants Juventus in the last 16 by ousting Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals
Sports2 weeks ago
The Blues won 3-2 after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu but they went out 5-4 on aggregate
Sports2 weeks ago