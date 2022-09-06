Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India

The Spaniard has now won 34 straight sets against Gasquet who he first played as a junior
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
"We will bowl first because of the record here," said Shanaka.
"All the last three games have been chased down here. The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver," he added.
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: "The pitch doesn't change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don't lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight."
India have made one change with R Ashwin coming in for Ravi Bishnoi.
Playing XIs:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
