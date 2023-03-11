Argentina goalie auctions World Cup gloves for $45K for cancer hospital

The gloves were worn by Emiliano Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 5:39 PM

The gloves worn by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez in the nail-biting penalty shootout with France at Qatar's World Cup final last year were auctioned Friday for $45,000 in aid of a children's cancer hospital.

"$45,000 for the Dibu gloves to help the Garrahan boys!" the Argentine Pediatric Foundation said on Instagram, referring to the oncology ward of the Garrahan Hospital, the main pediatric hospital in Argentina.

The auction was held online Friday and featured Martinez via video-link from his home in England, where he plays for Aston Villa.

The gloves were worn by Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2, granting Lionel Messi's team the championship after drawing the match 3-3 in extra time.

"When they gave me the option to donate the World Cup gloves, I didn't hesitate, it's a good cause for the boys," said the goalkeeper during the event.

Martinez had autographed the inside of the gloves when announcing the donation in February.

"The World Cup finals are not played every day, (the gloves) are special. But it helps a child much more than me having them hanging in a frame in my house," he said.

ALSO READ: