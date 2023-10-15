Ali and Wood top UAE International Pairs at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

The 20-year-old talent from Dubai Hills collected a remarkable total of seven birdies in his round
The pairing of Sara Ali (2) and Andrew Wood (5) scored 41 Stableford points to win the Saadiyat Beach Qualifier of Season II of the 2023 – 2024 UAE International Pairs which is part of the Race to Obidos.
A total of 24 pairs competed in the tournament with the top three pairs qualifying for the UAE Grand Final with the top pair from the UAE Grand Final winning an all-expenses trip to Portugal for the International Pairs World Final.
Ali had the equivalent of a gross 75 and Wood a 79.
Runners-up on the same 41 points came Pekka Eltata (6) and Kevin Moore (1) with the final qualifiers: Paul Kay (17) and Sheldon Ritchie (10) scoring 40 points, beating the unlucky fourth placed finishers Chungjen Sun (11) and Peiching Lee (25) on a back nine countback.
The next UAE International Pairs Qualifying Round will be number eight - held at Emirates Golf Club on Tuesday 24th October and is for EGC Lady Members only with a 8.30 am shotgun start.
For further information visit: www.uae.internationalpairsgolf.com
Results
(Stableford points)
S. Ali (2) & A. Wood (5) 41
P. Eltata (6) & K. Moore (1) 41.
P. Kay (17) & S. Ritchie (10) 40.
