Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is UAE's first facility to receive an Audubon Sanctuary Award

It is one of 900 golf courses in the world to hold such a certification

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. - Supplied Photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 12:14 AM

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, has retained its designation as a ‘Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary’ through the Audobon Cooperative Sanctuary Programme of Golf Courses.

It is one of 900 golf courses in the world to hold such a certification from Audobon International and the only one in the UAE.

The programme, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat, and protect natural resources. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Canada, Central America, Europe and Asia support the programme.

‘Saadiyat Beach has shown a strong commitment to its environment program. They are to be commended for preserving the natural heritage of Saadiyat Island by protecting the local watershed and providing a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,’ said Christine Kane, CEO of Audubon International.

‘To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas,’ continued Kane.

These categories include: Environmental Planning, Wildlife and Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation and Water Quality Management. Courses go through a recertification process every three years.

Corey Finn, Golf Course Superintendent, VIYA Golf, said, ‘We are delighted to have achieved this recertication of Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and this prestigious industry recognition. We have enjoyed working with Audobon and our stakeholders over the last few years and will continue to work on this project to preserve and enhance the natural habitat of Saadiyat Beach with their consultation. Thanks to all the team in Abu Dhabi for supporting this important initiative.’