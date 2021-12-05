Al Zaffain, Bin Hendi race to Fujairah Grand Prix victory

He clubs 96 from just 39 deliveries as Deccan Gladiators defeat Bangla Tigers by 62 runs
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori will not give up the fight for the UIM XCAT World Championship after Dubai Police won the Fujairah Grand Prix to grab a major advantage in the title race.
The Dubai Police combination of Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi powered their way to a 11.77 secs third race victory from Tomaso Polli and Matteo Nicolini in Six, opening up a 13-point championship lead from Al Tayer and Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 5.
The result makes Al Zaffain and Bin Hendi strong favourites to capture the XCAT world crown on home waters in next weekend’s decisive Dubai Grand Prix, although their closest rivals, who finished third on the day, will battle all the way to the finish.
“It’s not over yet,” said Al Tayer. “We have a lot of ground to make up and Arif and Nadir are working well together so they will be very difficult to catch.
“We wanted to take pole position today to give us our best chance in the race, and that’s what we’ll be aiming for again in Dubai. We’ll give it everything we’ve got.”
After finishing second and fourth in the previous two back-to-back races held off Fujairah International Marine Club, Al Tayer and Al Mansoori were given a virtual mountain to climb after qualifying fifth in today’s pole position qualifier.
Polli and Nicolini claimed pole position ahead of Dubai Police, but Al Zaffain and Bin Hendi came through for the race victory as Abu Dhabi 5 climbed into a podium place to finish runners up in the Fujairah Grand Prix.
