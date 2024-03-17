Al Wahda, Baniyas take top honours at Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup

Members of the Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy celebrate their win. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 8:16 PM

Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club were crowned champions at the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The championship saw the country’s best male and female competitors lock horns, culminating in Al Wahda securing the top position in the men’s division and Baniyas claiming victory in the women’s category.

In the men’s division, Al Wahda demonstrated high technical skills and resilience, outperforming Baniyas, the defending champions, and snatching the title that the team held for the last four years.

Similarly, in the women’s division, Baniyas were on top of their game and retained the title, forcing Al Wahda to settle for second place.

Meanwhile, Al Wahda improved their position from third place last year to second place this year in the women’s division.

Additionally, Al Ain also delivered commendable performances, securing the third position in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Following the thrilling finals, Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar, crowned the winners.

He was accompanied by Abdulmunem Alsayedmohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and Senior Vice-President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice-Chairman of the UAEJJF, and Youssef Al Batran, UAEJJF Board Member.

Alhashmi congratulated the winners and expressed appreciation to the clubs for their important role in promoting jiu-jitsu and nurturing talents, as well as creating a competitive environment that helps athletes excel in the sport.

In one of the thrilling match-ups in the men’s finals, Omar Alsuwaidi of Al Wahda club took on Zayed Alktheri of Baniyas.

“The match against Zayed Al Kathiri was a historic moment. Beating a champion of his stature is an achievement, but I believe that whoever wins, our beloved country is the final winner as we strive to honor the nation and leadership with our performances,” said Al Suwaidi.

Baniyas’ Balqees Al Hashmi was also in top form as she defeated Aysha Al Shamsi by points.

“I want to congratulate Aysha for her brilliant performance. She’s a tough athlete to compete against and a person I admire a lot. It was a great competition, and we both played well,” Al Hashmi said.

Khaled Al Shehhi, a star athlete from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said: “I tried my best to support my colleagues in earning the maximum points and winning the title, but this year the results were not the way we expected.

"However, achieving third place in such a prestigious tournament as the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup is still a significant accomplishment. It’s now time to learn from this experience and better prepare for the next competition.”

ALSO READ: