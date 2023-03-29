ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup: Big wins for UAE, Bahrain and Qatar

Hemant Rao Valluri and Yug Jai Sharma shine for UAE

UAE's Akshat Rai and Shrey Sethi during the game against Saudi Arabia. — ACC

By Team KT Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 9:05 PM

It was a bowlers’ day in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup being hosted by Bahrain Cricket Federation at the Vision Cricket Centre Grounds in Sharjah. UAE extended its unbeaten run through a 10-wicket win over Saudi Arabia thanks to three wicket spells from Hemant Rao Valluri and Yug Jai Sharma.

Bahrain outplayed Kuwait by 52 runs riding on Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju’s spell of five wickets for just eight runs from his seven overs.

Qatar defeated Oman by 69 runs, thanks to fine spells from Riyan Khan (5/11) and Sukrit Subhadri Mitra (4/13).

BRIEF SCORES

UAE beat Saudi Arabia by 10 wickets.

Saudi Arabia 70 in 21.4 overs (Mohammad Zuber Sunasara 25, Yug Jai Sharma 3/19, Uddish Suri 2/5, Hemant Rao Valluri 3 for 13)

UAE 74 for no loss in 9.1 overs (Akshat Rai 40, Shrey Sethi 24)

Bahrain beat Kuwait by 52 runs.

Bahrain 146 in 35 overs (Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju 36, Muhammad Adil Haq Nawaz 36, Abhinav Girish Vashisht 22n.o, Muhammad Aqif Farooq 3/24, Dhaksh Lakshman Dheeraj 3/14)

Kuwait 94 in 26 overs (Jay Maheshkumar Mehta 35n.o, Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju 5/8)

Qatar beat Oman by 70 runs.

Qatar 140 for 9 in 35 overs (Shaikh Zayed Hussain 31, Puladith Omidu 2/19, Devansh Loya 2/17)

Oman 71 in 17.5 overs (Jeet Vrajesh Shah 23, Riyan Khan 5 for 11, Sukrit Subhadri Mitra 4 for 13)