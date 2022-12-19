Abu Dhabi: German side G2 Esports wins $500,000 in Blast gaming final

The gaming fan zone included a wide range of activities as well as booths showcasing the educational aspects of gaming

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:47 PM

In an all-European battle, Germany-headquartered G2 Esports defeated the Netherlands’ Team Liquid to become the counter strike esports champions and bag $500,000 (Dh1.8 million) in the Blast Premier World Final held in Abu Dhabi.

The highest prize money for a gaming tournament in Abu Dhabi was presented during the five-day competition at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The largest and most high-profile counter strike esports tournament held in the Middle East was attended by hundreds of vibrant esports and gaming fans.

The tournament was staged in the capital following a three-year partnership between Blast and AD Gaming, a government initiative, and attracted eight of the world’s best esports organisations for a share of a prize pool of $1 million.

Justin Savage, G2 Esports’ Australian star, was thrilled to see his side make history in the Middle East, ending the year as counter strike champions.

“It’s a great feeling to win the World Final. We were all in a positive mindset this week and everyone played out of their minds and are happy to have won. The crowd was really good today and the Etihad Arena was really cool. All the fans really made a lot of noise which created a vibrant atmosphere for this match.”

The event featured the world’s best players in action as well as some of the biggest names in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia’s content creator BanderitaX, Team Falcons, Nasr Esports, and Galaxy Racer’s Fortnite players ‘Souriano’ and ‘g1ntl’.

The gaming fan zone included a wide range of activities as well as booths showcasing the educational aspects of gaming. The industry is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2025 in the Mena region.