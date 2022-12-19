Abu Dhabi: German side G2 Esports wins $500,000 in Blast gaming final

Comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Olympique Lyon four days ago, The Reds looked more like the English powerhouse
In an all-European battle, Germany-headquartered G2 Esports defeated the Netherlands’ Team Liquid to become the counter strike esports champions and bag $500,000 (Dh1.8 million) in the Blast Premier World Final held in Abu Dhabi.
The highest prize money for a gaming tournament in Abu Dhabi was presented during the five-day competition at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The largest and most high-profile counter strike esports tournament held in the Middle East was attended by hundreds of vibrant esports and gaming fans.
The tournament was staged in the capital following a three-year partnership between Blast and AD Gaming, a government initiative, and attracted eight of the world’s best esports organisations for a share of a prize pool of $1 million.
Justin Savage, G2 Esports’ Australian star, was thrilled to see his side make history in the Middle East, ending the year as counter strike champions.
“It’s a great feeling to win the World Final. We were all in a positive mindset this week and everyone played out of their minds and are happy to have won. The crowd was really good today and the Etihad Arena was really cool. All the fans really made a lot of noise which created a vibrant atmosphere for this match.”
The event featured the world’s best players in action as well as some of the biggest names in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia’s content creator BanderitaX, Team Falcons, Nasr Esports, and Galaxy Racer’s Fortnite players ‘Souriano’ and ‘g1ntl’.
The gaming fan zone included a wide range of activities as well as booths showcasing the educational aspects of gaming. The industry is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2025 in the Mena region.
Comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Olympique Lyon four days ago, The Reds looked more like the English powerhouse
The Croatian’s shoulder injury woes kept him out of action for a year
World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20