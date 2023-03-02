Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Loeb scores big stage win to boost world title assault

Frenchman aims to stretch Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s championship lead on final day

Sebastian Loeb during the fourth stage. — Supplied photo

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 8:08 PM

Following a delayed start due to fog, the Al Futtaim Toyota Stage 4, which would have been the longest of the race, ended up with a 173 kilometre Special Stage instead of 308 kilometres for the cars.

The bikes started earlier and therefore still had to do the full distance. It was hot, technically demanding, and as the drivers and riders set out, they were faced with the somewhat unusual possibility of rain in the afternoon.

With Nasser Al Attiyah’s retirement following his crash on Wednesday, a charging Sebastian Loeb once again proved that no amount of misfortune can discourage his hunger for points taking the stage win, with Yazeed Al Rahji leading the overall classification and Martin Prokop 10 minutes back.

In the RallyGP category, Pablo Quintanilla retired, while Luciano Benavides won the stage and is second in the overall standings. Adrien Van Beveren maintained his commanding lead in the category.

“It’s great to be winning again and on top of the results so thank you to the team for the hard work they’ve done," Sebastien Loeb commented at the finish line.

"We had one big landing that was a big hit so it proved you can get caught, but the car took it and we’re back at the bivouac all together. For the championship, Thursday brings more points but we must finish Friday to get those points when we return to Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Stage 4 started at Madinat Zayed traversing valleys and ridges before heading for the E15 underpass, taking in some demanding climbs and some nearly impossible dune ranges. Then an open, fast desert stretch recrossed the E15 before a very demanding dune section leading to the Refuel station at Arada Fort. The route then crossed the E90 into the Liwa Valleys to the southern extremity of the Khis Gatch, and ran along the Qasr environmental area to the finish.

“Wednesday once again provided a lot of drama, including, sadly, the car damage that saw Nasser Al Attiyah having to withdraw from the race. Thankfully he and his co-driver are fine," said Khalid Ben Sulayem, Emirates Motor Sports Organisation (EMSO) president.

"With the start delayed by fog and shortened to 173 kilometres for the cars, the course nevertheless provided another major challenge as the drivers and riders were then obliged to deal with much more intense heat due to starting later in the day. Thanks to the generosity and hospitality of (His Highness) Sheikh Hamadan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative Court of the Al Dhafra Region, the organisation and coordination of this complex and challenging event is exemplary. Alongside that, the seamless coordination and hard work of the police, army and the search and rescue services continues to ensure that the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge is a triumph of sporting excellence.”

RESULTS

T1 Stage 4

1. Sebastian Loeb 02:28:10

2. Henk Lategan. + 06:59

3. Yazeed Al Rahji + 09:09

T3 Stage 4

Mattias Ekstrom 02:34:58

Seth Quintero + 01:57

Joao Ferreira + 02:57

T4 Stage 4

Mansour Al Helei 02:36:48

Rocas Baciuska + 03:31

Pau Navarro + 08:57

RallyGP Stage 4

Luciano Benavides 03:47:08

Adrien Van Beveren + 03:22

Ross Branch. + 04:06

Rally2 Stage 4

Jean-Luc Lepan 04:09:58

Toni Mulec. + 05:29

Tobias Ebster + 08:37

Quad Stage 4

Abdulaziz Ahli 04:52:48

Laisvydas Kansius +16:55

Adomas Gancierius +35:23