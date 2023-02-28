Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Loeb plans fight to the finish after setback

The remaining two matches between India and Australia is a must watch as both teams are vying for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final
Sebastien Loeb plans a fight to the finish in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge after his hopes of a first victory in the event for Bahrain Raid Xtreme ended in frustration.
Loeb and Fabian Lurquin in the BRX Prodrive Hunter were halted by mechanical problems on the rally’s first demanding desert stage and lost their lead in the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) to Nasser Al Attiyah, who was fastest on the day to hold the outright lead in his Toyota.
A cooling hose problem on the 242-km stage between Al Dhannah city and Qasr Al Sarab forced Loeb to return directly to the bivouac. BRX technicians will spend the night assessing the problem, with the intention that the Prodrive Hunter returns to action.
The nine-time World Rally Champion immediately set his sights on the next four stages and the chance to win valuable points in the race for the W2RC driver and team titles.
Overall leader and defending world and Desert Challenge champion Al Attiyah won the stage by 6 mins 5 secs from Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al Rajhi, with South African Henk Lategan taking third place in another Toyota.
Czech Martin Prokop in a Ford Raptor, Argentina’s Juan Yacopini in a Toyota and Denis Krotov at the wheel of a Mini completed the top six
Guerlain Chicherit, second fastest on yesterday’s Prologue in another Prodrive Hunter and lying third in the W2RC, also dropped from contention when he fell ill on the stage. He managed to complete the tough passage through the dunes, but withdrew from the rally in order to fully recover.
The remaining two matches between India and Australia is a must watch as both teams are vying for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final
The World Rally-Raid Championship leader, who turned 49, ready for tough battle to retain lead in world title race
Ragad Al Naimi scores a third round stoppage victory over Perpetual Okaidah
El Bilal Toure's fine first half strike split the teams and earned Almeria their first ever victory over Barca, inflicting only the second defeat of the league campaign on the Catalans
The Red Devils went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time and dash Newcastle's hopes of claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years
The Blues failed to score for the fourth time in five league games despite spending around 300 million pounds ($358 million) on players in January alone
The world No.3 might not be as famous as Paris Hilton yet, but she is already on the way to carving a niche for herself as a global superstar
Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime have emphatically picked up the gauntlet and shown that they are willing to fight for their place in tennis’ hallowed spotlight