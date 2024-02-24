Abu Dhabi City Golf Club Juniors lead Golf Sixes League

The Dubai Racing Carnival meeting is a great weekend for big-race clues with four Group contests filling a nine-race card
The second round of the Golf Sixes League - Abu Dhabi, took place recently at Abu Dhabi City Golf Club. Novice juniors from golf clubs across Abu Dhabi were joined by those from the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) for this team event.
Playing across just six short holes, seven teams of six players, paired up to compete in a two ball Texas Scramble stroke play format. The best two scores of the teams’ three pairs counted towards their overall team score.
The host club, Abu Dhabi City Golf Club emerged as the winners with a score of three over par.
The third round of this Golf Sixes League will take place on Saturday 23rd March at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club with the Grand Final concluding at Yas Acres Golf and Country Club on Saturday 20th April.
Cameron Van Rooyen, UAE National Coach, said, ‘It was another impressive event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club – congratulations to all the players and teams.
This is a great initiative by The R&A and EGF that is both competitive with the priority being fun at the entry level of the game. It complements our other EGF programmes and has a team element involving the golf clubs and targeted at youngsters without a golf handicap.’
Second Round Results
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club +3
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club +4
Yas Links Golf Club +7
Overall Golf Sixes League Table
(after two rounds)
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club 20 pts
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club 16 pts
Yas Links Golf Club 14 pts
Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club 12 pts
Emirates Golf Federation 9 pts
Yas Acres Golf Club 9 pts
Abu Dhabi Golf Club 6 pts
