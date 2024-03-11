2024 Dubai World Cup: UAE trio aim to take formidable foreign challenger in their stride

Kabirkhan represents eight-timeUAE champion trainer Doug Watson. - Photo DRC

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 4:23 PM

Three UAE-trained horses will put their world-class credentials to the ultimate test when they confront some of the planet’s most formidable dirt specialists in this month’s $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1) (Sponsored by Emirates Airline) at Meydan racecourse.

Kabirkhan, Laurel River and Military Law will have the honour of flying the flag for home-based horses in the 28th running of the iconic race which is regarded as the most cosmopolitan race in history.

Among the 13 horses that figure in the list of projected fields released by the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) earlier today is defending champion Ushba Tesoro, who will be bidding to become only the second dual winner of the 2,000metre dirt contest after Godolphin’s Thunder Sonow (2018-2019).

Senor Buscador winning the $20million Saudi Cup. - Photo DRC

Also in the field is Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) runner-up and last year’s UAE Derby (G2) sensation Derma Sotogake and last month's $20 million Saudi Cup hero Senor Buscador.

Emirati handler Saeed bin Suroor has won the race nine times, the most since Cigar triumphed in 1995, but horses trained in the USA have enjoyed the most success in Dubai with 13 victories in 27 editions.

Ushba Tesoro won the race in 2023. - Photo by DRC

The most recent American galloper to win the Dubai World Cup was the Bob Baffert-trained Country Grammer in 2022.

So it's not surprising to see major handlers from North America including Bob Baffert, Todd Pletcher, Chad Summers and Phil D’ Amato also aiming at the $12 million contest and the $7.2 million winner’s purse.

They are represented by Navigate, Crupi, Clapton and Newgrange

