World No.1 Djokovic unsure about going to Tokyo Games
Djokovic says he will think about it
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he was “50-50” about competing at the Tokyo Olympics later this month following the organisers’ decision to ban fans from attending and the restrictions on the number of people he can take to the Games.
“I’ll have to think about it,” the 34-year-old told reporters in London after winning his sixth Wimbledon title. “My plan was always to go to Olympic Games.
“But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days.
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic: Grand Slam warrior in...
The 34-year-old clinched his 20th Slam title on Sunday at Wimbledon... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of Balkans
Donations he made in 2014 to Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia, hit by... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Roger Federer congratulates Djokovic...
Djokovic also paid tribute to Federer and Nadal in his victory speech READ MORE
-
Tennis
Wimbledon: Djokovic ties Roger Federer, Rafael...
It is Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday...
The holidays would be for the workers in private sector... READ MORE
-
Americas
'Experience of a lifetime': Branson achieves...
Virgin Galactic founder's successful space voyage to usher in an era... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan holidays
Residents plan to make the most of the long break. READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light