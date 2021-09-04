US Open: Andreescu rolls through to fourth round
The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in the first set on Louis Armstrong Stadium
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu fired off 21 winners to make quick work of Belgian Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in the third round of the tournament on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in the first set on Louis Armstrong Stadium with just four unforced errors, two years after she hoisted the trophy.
Andreescu never let Minnen get a foothold in the second set, when she fended off three break points and excelled from the baseline to extend her unbeaten streak at Flushing Meadows to 10-0 in a little over an hour.
The tournament has been a remarkable return to form for the sixth seed, who lost in her first match at Cincinnati last month and failed to get beyond the first round at Wimbledon or Roland Garros.
“I’m very happy with my performance today,” said Andreescu, who missed the 2020 season due to injury and the challenges of playing in the Covid-19 pandemic. “It hasn’t been an easy past couple of months.”
It was the latest triumph for Canada after 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in a five-set thriller and Leylah Fernandez stunned four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on Saturday, setting up a fourth-round clash against 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.
-
Tennis
US Open: Andreescu rolls through to fourth round
The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in... READ MORE
-
Football
Martinez lauds rare talent of Lukaku ahead of...
Martinez has a long history with 28-year-old Lukaku that started when ... READ MORE
-
Football
Southgate praises character of England's Black...
England defender Conor Coady said the incidents in Hungary... READ MORE
-
Tennis
US Open: Osaka earns support after announcing...
Retired American tennis pro James Blake applauded her decision READ MORE
-
Aviation
Pakistan's budget airline Fly Jinnah may take off ...
New budget carrier to serve 220 million Pakistanis on domestic and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's mission to the moon: Rover landing site...
Three backup landing locations have also been identified READ MORE
-
MENA
Bahrain approves Sputnik V vaccine booster shot
The third dose will be available to vaccinated individuals over the... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul