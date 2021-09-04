Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

US Open: Andreescu rolls through to fourth round

Reuters/New York
Filed on September 4, 2021
Bianca Andreescu reacts after defeating Greet Minnen during the third round of the US Open. — AP

The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in the first set on Louis Armstrong Stadium


Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu fired off 21 winners to make quick work of Belgian Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in the third round of the tournament on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in the first set on Louis Armstrong Stadium with just four unforced errors, two years after she hoisted the trophy.

Andreescu never let Minnen get a foothold in the second set, when she fended off three break points and excelled from the baseline to extend her unbeaten streak at Flushing Meadows to 10-0 in a little over an hour.

The tournament has been a remarkable return to form for the sixth seed, who lost in her first match at Cincinnati last month and failed to get beyond the first round at Wimbledon or Roland Garros.

“I’m very happy with my performance today,” said Andreescu, who missed the 2020 season due to injury and the challenges of playing in the Covid-19 pandemic. “It hasn’t been an easy past couple of months.”

It was the latest triumph for Canada after 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime outlasted Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in a five-set thriller and Leylah Fernandez stunned four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on Saturday, setting up a fourth-round clash against 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/tennis/rafa-and-robin-to-meet-again-at-french-open macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1053,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 