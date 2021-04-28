Tennis
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tennis

Tennis: World No. 1 Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Open

Reuters/Madrid
Filed on April 28, 2021
Novak Djokovic. (Twitter)

Djokovic was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semifinals.

“Sorry that I won’t be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans,” Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter.

“It’s been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!”

Djokovic is still expected to feature at next month’s Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the claycourt major in Paris, which begins on May 30




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=/20150601/ARTICLE/306019884/1053 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 