Tennis: World No. 1 Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Open
Djokovic was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event, organisers said on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semifinals.
“Sorry that I won’t be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans,” Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter.
“It’s been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!”
Djokovic is still expected to feature at next month’s Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the claycourt major in Paris, which begins on May 30
