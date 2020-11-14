Sinner becomes youngest player in 12 years to win ATP title
The 19-year-old, ranked at 44 in the world, racked up a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Pospisil, his 19th win of the season
Teenager Jannik Sinner on Saturday became the youngest ATP champion in 12 years when he defeated Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in the Sofia final.
The 19-year-old, ranked at 44 in the world, racked up a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Pospisil, his 19th win of the season.
Sinner, the youngest Italian winner of an ATP title in the modern era, withstood 14 aces and won 75 percent of his first-serve points (45/60) to become the youngest man to capture an ATP Tour title since 18-year-old Kei Nishikori won the 2008 Delray Beach Open.
“It is always special when you win tournaments,” said Sinner.
“I felt well this week. It is special. Playing finals like this, 7-6 in the third... is always tough. But when you win, it is an even better win than winning 6-1 6-1.
“I am happy about the match, how I tried to stay there every point and I think it is a very special week for me.”
Sinner is also the sixth player this year to lift his maiden tour-level title joining Ugo Humbert, Casper Ruud, Miomir Kecmanovic, Thiago Seyboth Wild and John Millman as a first-time champion.
This time last year he won the NextGen title in Milan.
“It is a nice feeling to win the first title like last year in the same week. It is good,” he said.
“I felt well the whole week here. It is beautiful playing here. The crowd was amazing and it is a nice achievement.”
