Rublev profits from Medvedev meltdown to reach Cincinnati Masters final
Medvedev required three separate medical timeouts during his loss to Rublev
Andrey Rublev won a battle of top 10 Russians on Saturday, overhauling fading Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Saturday.
World number seven Rublev had never won so much as a set in four previous losses to his compatriot, currently ranked second in the world and the top seed in the prestigious hardcourt tournament that serves as a tuneup for the US Open.
Medvedev, who was seeking a Canada-US Masters double after lifting the title in Toronto at the weekend, required three separate medical timeouts during his loss to Rublev.
He received treatment on his left hand after he hit an on-court camera during a rally and also had treatment on his right forearm and right thigh during a match played in oppressive 31-degree (C) heat.
Rublev re-adjusted after losing the opening set, hung on during his opponent’s injury dramas and heated discussion with the umpire on camera placement and finally got his chances in the concluding set after two and a quarter hours.
He’ll play for the title against the winner of Saturday’s second semi-final between second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and third-seeded Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.
“I don’t know how I turned it around,” Rublev said. “Every point was so tight, the match was so intense — it was exactly like a chess game.”
Rublev said he needed to choose his moments as he closed in on success.
“He won’t ever give you a chance so I had to find the right time to make him run. “This win will give me confidence, knowing that I can compete against him, but I still have many things to improve.”
-
Football
Teams showing more courage against Barca without...
Barca had gotten off to a strong start in their first game without... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Athletics: Thompson-Herah posts second-fastest...
American Florence Griffith-Joyner is the only woman to have clocked a ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Stirling leads Southern Brave to first ever The...
The Irishman’s half-century was complemented by an unbeaten 44... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Pacquiao nears end after Ugas upset
It was a sweet victory for Ugas, who had been awarded the WBA title... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to monitor kids'...
The force makes the recommendation to keep internet predators away... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,076 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 309,026 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I take another job after signing...
Find out if legal repercussions could be involved. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PCR test every 2 days for unvaccinated govt...
The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29. READ MORE
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away