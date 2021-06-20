Humbert upsets Rublev to win Halle final
Humbert, ranked 31 in the world, earned a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) victory over world number seven Russia’s Rublev in one hour, 24 minutes
France’s Ugo Humbert pulled off an upset win over fourth seed Andrey Rublev Sunday to claim the biggest title of his career in the final of the Halle grass court tournament.
Humbert, ranked 31 in the world, earned a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) victory over world number seven Russia’s Rublev in one hour, 24 minutes.
Having won two ATP 250 titles in his career, this was the first tournament win at 500 level for the 22-year-old, who has won all three finals he has reached on the tour.
After breaking Rublev to go 5-3 up in the opening set, in which he powered down five aces, Humbert converted his fourth set point in a hard fought game.
Rublev made precious few mistakes in the second set until losing his serve at 5-4 in the tie-break, when Humbert held his serve to convert his first match point.
Humbert had already thrown down a marker earlier in the week in Halle when he knocked out French Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev in the second round.
Rublev had been the last remaining seed in the draw from the quarter-finals onwards after top players like Roger Federer and world number two Daniil Medvedev crashed out in the early rounds.
-
Cricket
Wasim Akram leads Pakistan's NFT revolution
This particular collection will include never-seen-before images from ... READ MORE
-
Football
Qatar seeks one million virus jabs for World Cup...
The Gulf nation has been slowly opening up as it continues with its... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC Final: Jamieson takes five before openers...
Towering paceman Jamieson finished with miserly figures of 5-31 in 22 ... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Humbert upsets Rublev to win Halle final
Humbert, ranked 31 in the world, earned a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) victory over ... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia to offer five-year industrial...
Longer duration to come into effect when investors apply for new... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 80% remote litigation services to become...
The services were first adopted as a means to adapt to the Covid-19... READ MORE
-
News
We are an authority to serve people, Sheikh...
The Dubai Ruler highlighted the secret behind people's happiness in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani
The Afghan president would be seeking assurances from the US over its ... READ MORE