Djokovic becomes first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win

Reuters/London
Filed on July 12, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic attends a press conference after winning the final against Italy's Matteo Berrettin. — AFP

Novak Djokovic became the first player to qualify for this year’s ATP Finals after the world number one tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final to seal a sixth Wimbledon title and qualify for the Nov. 14-21 ATP Finals in Turin.

“I am happy to have qualified for Turin so early,” Djokovic, who will play in his 14th ATP Finals, said in a statement.

“Italian fans are very much into tennis so I am sure it will be a great event with a fantastic atmosphere.”

The Serbian will look to win the season finale for the sixth time, aiming to match Swiss ace Federer’s record at the event.

The 34-year-old, who is on course to finish the year as the top-ranked player for a record-breaking seventh time, has won 34 out of 37 matches this year.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2019 ATP Finals champion, is next in line to qualify in the second position for the Turin event, followed by local favourite Berrettini.

Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner all feature in the Top 12 with four months remaining in the regular ATP Tour season.




