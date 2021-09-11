After falling short, Zverev tips hat to 'mentally best' Djokovic
It was another disappointment for Zverev at Flushing Meadows after coming within two points of winning the hardcourt major a year ago against Dominic Thiem
German Alexander Zverev said he was satisfied with the fight he displayed during his five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open, wishing he had been facing anyone but the Serbian world number one at critical game points on Friday.
It was another disappointment for Zverev at Flushing Meadows after coming within two points of winning the hardcourt major a year ago against Dominic Thiem.
The 24-year-old, 10 years younger than Djokovic, came into the match having defeated his opponent en route to winning the Olympic singles gold in Tokyo.
Zverev had his chances again under the lights at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with the match turning on marathon rallies and knuckle-biting break points, but his efforts were blunted by Djokovic’s nerves of steel.
“He plays the best tennis when he needs to, which a lot of players don’t. That’s why he’s the world number one,” Zverev told reporters.
“I mean, look, there is a reason why he’s won 20 Grand Slams. There’s a reason why he’s spent the most weeks at world No. 1. There’s a lot of reasons for that.
“I think mentally he’s the best player to ever play the game. Mentally, in the most important moments, I would rather play against anybody else but him.”
Zverev was tipped to be the toughest test at the U.S. Open for the Serbian, who is a victory away from becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four majors in the same year as well as a men’s record 21 Grand Slam titles.
Not only had Zverev ended Djokovic’s bid for a Golden Slam - the four majors and the Olympic gold in the same year - six weeks back, the German was also on a career-best 16-match winning streak before Friday’s contest.
Zverev said it was “a great battle”.
“One thing that was very good from him is how he served on breakpoints,” Zverev added. “Most of the time I didn’t have a chance. That was the big difference tonight.
“I feel like every time it was an important moment, he came out with massive serves. Yeah, didn’t go into the rally.
“Me and him, we’re probably two of the three best players in the world right now just on form, just on how we’re playing. I left it all out there. The match could have gone both ways, but it went his way. Yeah, it went his way. Very often it does.”
-
Tennis
After falling short, Zverev tips hat to 'mentally ...
It was another disappointment for Zverev at Flushing Meadows after... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: All players coming from UK must undergo ...
The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Djokovic set to create history at US Open
One more victory will give Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam... READ MORE
-
Football
Football legend Pele remains in ICU, feeling a...
The Brazilian footballer underwent surgery for a suspected colon... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
News
UAE student work permit: All you need to know
Teens aged 15 to 18 years old can get the work permit, which will be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from...
Frequency of RTA's Expo Rider buses will vary from 3 to 60 minutes READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Interpol, Europol to attend...
The high profile global security event is the first of its kind to be ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs