Video: UAE's Mohamed Al Hammadi wins country's first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 30, 2021
File photo

The athlete came third in the men's 100 metre T34 on Monday.


Mohamed Al Hammadi has won the UAE's first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The middle-distance champion clinched a bronze after he came third in the men's 100 metre T34 on Monday.

The Emirati athlete clocked 15.66 minutes, behind Tunisian Walid Ktila who took gold with 15.01 minutes and Australian Rheed McCracken who completed the race in 15.37 minutes.

This is Al Hammadi's fourth Paralympic medal. He had previously won a bronze and a silver at the 2012 London Games before clinching the gold in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.




