India's Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump in Paralympics
This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday
India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.
Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.
Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.
This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.
-
Global Sports
India's Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high...
This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore depart for...
The Indian players along with support staff and management underwent... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings leave for Dubai
Punjab is currently ranked sixth in the points table with three wins... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals begin training after...
Iyer, who had missed the first leg of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police fulfil boy’s wish, gift him a...
Police advised boy to continue excelling in his studies READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla