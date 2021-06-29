Cavendish wins first Tour de France stage in five years
Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute
Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world’s greatest bike race.
Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute.
The signs looked good early on in the fourth stage when Cavendish won the intermediate sprint, his maximum 70-point gain on the day handing him the green jersey awarded to the sprint points leader.
Known as the “Manx Missile”, the rider from the Isle of Man shook his head in disbelief as he pulled on the jersey.
“It’s been five years too long,” said Cavendish, inching closer to Belgian cycling legend Eddie Merckx’s record of 34 individual stage wins between 1969-75.
“There has been a lot of talk about my condition and I hope this gives hope to people in my condition,” said the 36-year-old who was diagnosed in 2017 with the Epstein-Barr virus, which can cause persistent fatigue.
Conversely there was heartbreak for Belgian rookie Brent Van Moer as the 23-year-old Lotto rider was caught just 150 metres from the finish line after leading an escape for the majority of the attack.
Shortly after the start of the 150-kilometre flat run from Redon to Fougeres the entire peloton came to a stop for a brief period, before setting off again at a leisurely pace, to protest road safety after a series of falls the day before.
-
Golf
Rory McIlroy to vie for Dubai Duty Free Irish...
John Catlin, the 2020 champion, and Aaron Rai, the runner-up, are... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Zverev cruises into Wimbledon second round
Zverev will play the winner of the match between Tennys Sandgren,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Petr Korda's son Sebastian makes Wimbledon...
Sebastian's father Petr was the 1998 Australian Open champion READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Tour de France riders stage protest amid road...
Several riders have criticised race organisers for setting up what... READ MORE
-
News
Economy is our top priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Chamber will take the UAE towards a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Vaccinated people are less vulnerable to...
The UAE has maintained its first place in global ranking in the rate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 4 countries suspended till July 21:...
The decision has been taken due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New 24x7 residency visa service launched
Customers can connect with the dedicated service team and follow up... READ MORE
Jobs
UAE: Paid internship offers over Dh26,000 salary