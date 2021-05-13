Global Sports
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Global Sports

Boxing: Joshua v Fury set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia

Reuters/London
Filed on May 13, 2021
British boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. (AFP)

Joshua fought Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, in December 2019


British rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight their world heavyweight unification title fight in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14 in a specially-built stadium, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday.

Hearn, who is Joshua’s promoter, did not provide details of the location. “They want to build a new stadium,” he told Sky Sports television.

“They have indoors options. In August at 11pm it will be about 23 degrees. They want to create something very, very special. Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000. They have the opportunity to hold it indoors but they want to create something that will shock the world. They want to build a stadium just for this fight.”

Joshua fought Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah, on the outskirts of the Saudi capital Riyadh, in December 2019 and won back the belts he had lost in an earlier shock defeat.

The 31-year-old holds the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO titles while Fury, 32, is the WBC belt holder.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210513&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519606&Ref=AR&profile=1056 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1056,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 