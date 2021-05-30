- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Asian boxing: Mary Kom loses in 51kg final, settles for silver
Despite having huge experience, Marykom, 38, failed to tame Nazym, who is nearly 11 years younger to her
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom failed to win her sixth Asian Boxing Championship title as she lost 2-3 to Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in the final of the 51kg category here on Sunday, and settled for silver.
Despite having huge experience, Mary Kom, 38, failed to tame Nazym, who is nearly 11 years younger to her.
Nazym won the first gold for her team.
The Kazakh boxer began the contest on the aggressive note and with a good combination of right and left punches that unsettled Mary Kom, who went off balance twice in the second round.
In the third and final round, Mary Kom made desperate attempts to recover the lost ground, but Nazym proved a hard nut to crack.
-
Global Sports
Asian boxing: Mary Kom loses in 51kg final,...
Despite having huge experience, Marykom, 38, failed to tame Nazym,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
After win, Osaka skips news conference in Paris,...
Osaka next faces 102nd-ranked Ana Bogdan, who swept aside Italian... READ MORE
-
Football
World Cup qualifier: Wu Lei at the double as...
Victory moves China into second place in Group A, five points behind... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Exclusive: BCCI president, secretary will soon...
The tournament schedule, according to Shukla, could be finalised... READ MORE
-
News
Kerala floods: Dubai resident on vacation drowns
Sunu, who is father to an eight-year-old, was due to celebrate his... READ MORE
-
Business
25 Indian nationals stuck on board Ever Given
BSM remains hopeful of a fair settlement with the SCA. READ MORE
-
News
UAE law: Dh5,000 fine, jail for neglecting...
Taking to Twitter, the UAE Public Prosecution warned of a Dh5,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June...
Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will... READ MORE
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced