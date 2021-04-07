- EVENTS
Brazil dominate Masters division of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Brazil amassed 70 medals including 27 golds, 24 silvers and 19 bronze medals. Athletes from Russia ranked second with 27 medals with 9 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals; followed by UAE, taking home 23 medals, including 5 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals.
The second day of the 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship witnessed a strong performance from the world’s best Masters (athletes over 30), with athletes from Brazil coming on top with the most gold medals, at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.
The day belonged to veterans of the mat from Brazil, who amassed 70 medals including 27 golds, 24 silvers and 19 bronze medals. Athletes from Russia ranked second with 27 medals with 9 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals; followed by UAE, taking home 23 medals, including 5 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals.
Commenting on the strong performances at championship, Alex Nascimento, Head of referees at ADWPJJC, said: “This competition is one of its kind in today’s world, bringing high calibre jiu-jitsu athlete under one roof. This illustrates that the UAE is leading the world in hosting sports events with such strong household names and strict safety protocols.”
Paulo Miayo (62kg) was among those to top the podium on day two of the championship, which runs until April 9, clinching the gold after an imposing performance against Javier Gomez culminated in victory by submission.
“This is a great moment. To be here competing in these circumstances is one thing, to win a gold medal on this stage is something else. Thank you to the organisers and to Abu Dhabi for bringing us all together in a safe environment,” Miayo said after his victory.
After capturing gold in the 94-kg black belt competition, Polish star Radoslaw Singer, said: “I was eyeing the gold but nevertheless it is great to be able to compete against the best of the best jiu-jitsu players from around the world. The competition level is sky-rocking and it’s just wonderful to be able to compete in safe environment during these unprecedented times.”
Meanwhile, in the women’s competition, Anna Carolina Ardisson was amongst the standout performers, beating Belgium’s Tine Schedlman to claim the 55-kg black belt gold.
Athletes from across the Arab world also came big in in the Masters’ division with Jordanian black belt athlete Wissam Ahmed capturing the gold in the Masters’ category 2, 85-kg.
“Having a chance competing as an Arab athlete against the best in the world is a privilege. Abu Dhabi is the only place that can host such great events safely. Winning the gold is the cherry on the top,” he said.
Days three and four of the championship will host the world's top jiu-jitsu athletes between the age of 18 and 30 competing in purple, blue, brown and black belt categories in various weight divisions, in pursuit of global glory at the home of jiu-jitsu.
