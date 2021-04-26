Golf: Garrick Higgo wins Gran Canaria Lopesan Open

The event was hosted by Rafa Cabrera Bello at Meloneras Golf, Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain

Garrick Higgo of South Africa shot a final round of 63, seven under par for a four round total of 255, 25 under par to win the €1.5 million 2021 Gran Canaria Lopesan Open.

Following on from Higgo’s tied fourth-place finish last week in the Austrian Golf Open he has taken this form forward just four days later and teed off in the final round with a two-shot lead.

An impressive front nine of 30 shots was followed by a three birdie back nine and an enviable weekend of golf by Higgo with rounds of 63 and 63 to win by three shots from Maximilian Kieffer of Germany, who earned his second consecutive runner-up spot having lost out to John Catlin of the US in a play-off at last week’s Austrian Golf Open.

Others to feature at the top of the leaderboard included third placed Jeff Winther, Sam Horsfield in fourth and first round leader Thorbjorn Oleson alongside Connor Syme in tied fifth on 18 under par.

Champion Higgo secured his victory with one double bogey in round 1, one bogey in round 2, another single bogey in round 3 and a bogey free final round. Impressive golf to drop shots on just three of the 72 holes of tournament play.

With this victory Higgo moves from 84th to 17th in the season long 2021 Race to Dubai.

Host Rafa Cabrera Bello shot a disappointing final round of 72 against a par of 70, and a four round total of – 9, to finish tied 56th with fellow Spaniard and Dubai resident Adri Arnaus a shot behind on 8 under par and tied 62nd. Former Emirates Golf Club junior member Sebastian Heisele finished 11 under par and tied 45th with rounds of 69, 66, 66 and 68.

