Fairway Views: Golf has found its short format in Dubai

All sport and life in general in 2021 seems to be happening and changing so fast!

Last Sunday, Sudesh Aggarwal and Priyaa Kumaria’s brainchild, EAGL (Emirates Amateur Golf League), supported by Khaleej Times, was delivered and showcased locally, regionally and to the world!

The concept and vision for ‘Project EAGL’ from Aggarwal and Kumaria was to create fun and innovation in a modern engaging and interactive form, with 9-holes Team golf featuring individual head to head matchplay.

There was certainly plenty of fun on Sunday evening with walk-on music and announcements from the Official Starter. No handicap shots were given or taken (maybe a 1 up and 1 down start or 2 up and 2 down start as an extreme) and there was three hours and 45 minutes of Live TV through Dubai Sports Channel as well as the five hours and 45 minutes of Live Streaming around the world and Live Radio content through Dubai Eye.

The event, which created a buzz on media and social media, also saw a Gala Dinner that included varying entertainment programmes.

The ultimate goal was to reinvent and relaunch corporate golf, the experience of ‘Being a Pro for the Day’ and encourage business networking at the highest level through the platform of golf.

We have seen the recent investment in Golf Sixes and the Shot Clock Masters by the European Tour with their unique approach.

So, what has been the feedback to the EAGL Mini-Series held on Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates last Sunday?

“Overwhelming,” said Sudesh Aggarwal, the Founder and CEO of Just Golf, the holding company backing the EAGL project during the evening Gala Dinner.

It was great to see EAGL Ambassador Shiv Kapur at the event and 1997 Ryder Cupper and 2003 BMW PGA Championship winner, Ignacio Garrido, attended the Gala Dinner.

In 1997 Garrido had his best ever season finishing 6th on the season long European Tour’s Order of Merit (now the Race to Dubai).

What a compliment to Dubai and EAGL that they both see Dubai as the destination of choice for golf. Shiv has also been a Dubai resident for more than 15 years. And Garrido is in the process of establishing a non-golf related business based here in Dubai.

TOPGOLF Dubai at Emirates Golf Club has energised a new generation of golfers, both young and old, and introduced them to the game of golf. Can you believe it has only been open for six months!

Cricket is perhaps the best example of a sport having three thriving short formats — ODIs T20s, T10s. And there is still place for the long form of the game, Test cricket.

There is room for all formats in golf as well as all lengths of golf courses and different venues and personalities.

The future of golf in the UAE looks very positive.

TOPGOLF has been imported into Dubai with a franchise/collaborative agreement with Dubai Golf.

Perhaps, Dubai and the UAE have found a first of its kind short form of golf that may be copyrighted, sold and exported to the world.

Only time will tell, but well played to all involved on what we may look back on as a landmark day in Dubai. Remember the date: June 20, 2021.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS AROUND THE WORLD THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR www.pgatour.com

June 24–27, 2021

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT, US

Purse: $7.4 million

EUROPEAN TOUR www.europeantour.com

June 24–27, 2021

BMW International Open

Venue: Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Purse: €1.5 million

European Tour TV Live this week Dubai Sports Channel 2 (All UAE times):

Thursday from 14.30

Friday from 14.30

Saturday from 15.30

Sunday from 15.30

LPGA TOUR www.lpga.com

Thurs 24th – Sun 27th June, 2021

KPMG Women’s Championship

Venue: Atlanta Athletic Club, John’s Creek, Georgia, US

Purse: $4.5 million

PGA CHAMPIONS TOUR www.pgatour.com

June 24–27, 2021

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Venue: Firestone CC, Akron, OH, US

Purse: $3,000,000

CHALLENGE TOUR www.europeantour.com

June 24–27, 2021

Open de Bretagne

Venue: Golf Blue Green de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France

Purse: €200k

LEGENDS TOUR www.europeantour.com

June 21–24, 2021

US Senior Open Qualifier

Firestone CC, Akron Ohio, US