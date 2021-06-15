World Cup: Can UAE reach the final qualifying round? All you need to know
The UAE are facing a must-win situation tonight to qualify for the next stage
The UAE are playing their crunch World Cup qualifying game against Vietnam at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai tonight (8:45pm UAE Time).
The second-placed UAE (15 points) trail leaders Vietnam by two points in Group G of the Asian World Cup qualifiers.
The winners of the eight groups will qualify for the third and final round of the qualifiers in Asia.
So, the UAE are facing a must-win situation tonight to qualify for the next stage.
But if they draw against Vietnam or lose by a slender margin, the home team can still advance to the next stage as one of the four best placed runners-up teams across eight groups.
Today’s matches
UAE vs Vietnam
Zabeel Stadium in Dubai
Thailand vs Malaysia
Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium
Both matches start at 8:45pm UAE Time
Standings
Group G
Team P W D L F A P
Vietnam 7 5 2 0 11 2 17
UAE 7 5 0 2 20 5 15
Thailand 7 2 3 2 9 8 9
Malaysia 7 3 0 4 9 12 9
Indonesia 8 0 1 7 5 27 1
Can UAE qualify for the final round?
Yes, the UAE can advance to the final round of World Cup qualifiers if they beat leaders Vietnam on Tuesday. Even if they draw and lose by a slender margin, the UAE can still get into the next round as one of the four best runners-up teams across eight groups.
Who are the runners-up teams across eight groups now?
Team Goal difference Points
Group A
China 25 16
Group B
Jordan 11 14
Group C
Iran 29 15
Group D
Uzbekistan 12 15
Group E
Oman 7 15
Group F
Kyrgyz Republic 11 10
Group G
UAE 15 15
Group H
Lebanon 3 10
Note: Based on their points and goal difference, the UAE are currently the third best runners-up team across eight groups, behind China and Iran. Uzbekistan and Oman are the fourth and fifth best runners-up teams going into Tuesday’s round.
Tuesday’s final challenge for second-placed teams:
Group A
Second-placed China (16 points) will face the already qualified Syria (21 points).
Group B
Second-placed Jordan (14 points) will play the already qualified Australia (21 points).
Group C
Second-placed Iran (15 points) face group leaders Iraq (17 points)
Group D
Second-placed Uzbekistan (15 points) will play group leaders Saudi Arabia (17 points)
Group E
Second-placed Oman (15 points) face bottom-placed Bangladesh (2 points)
Group F
Second-placed Kyrgyz Republic (10 points) face the already qualified Japan (21 points)
Group G
Second-placed UAE (15 points) play group leaders Vietnam (17 points)
Note: Due to North Korea’s withdrawal from the competition, all matches in the four-team Group H have been completed on Sunday with the second-placed Lebanon (10 points) losing to the already qualified South Korea in their final game. Lebanon will now wait for Tuesday’s results in the other groups to see if they can qualify.
Third round
Apart from the eight group winners, the four best group runners-up advance to the third round of Fifa World Cup qualification as well as qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finals.
Third round format
12 teams will be divided into two groups of six teams to play home-and-away round-robin matches. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the World Cup, and the third-placed teams will advance to the fourth round.
Fourth round for two third-placed teams in third round
The two third-placed teams from the third round will play home and away over two legs. The winner will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.
-
Football
Copa America: Messi frustrated after Argentina...
Despite Argentina's dominance, Messi lamented that 'we weren't calm,... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Spain held to 0-0 draw by Sweden
The chances came and went but neither Spain nor Sweden managed to put ... READ MORE
-
Sports
Maradona’s nurse first to be questioned...
Ricardo Almiron, was Maradona’s night time carer and is... READ MORE
-
Football
Skriniar shines as Slovakia sink 10-man Poland
Lewandowski failed to make any impact READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Emirates airline reports Dh20.3 billion...
The Group’s revenue was Dh35.6 billion ($9.7 billion), a... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Phone scam victim to get almost Dh100,000...
The men had claimed to be employees of a local bank who wanted to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man...
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated for jobs in ...
Currently, Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest number of people ... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules