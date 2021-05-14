Video: Liverpool pay tribute to young fan killed by lightning strike

United also paid their tribute to the Liverpool fan after losing 4-2 to the Reds

Liverpool players paid tribute to a nine-year-old fan who was killed by a lightning strike by wearing t-shirts bearing his name during the warm-up ahead of Thursday’s 4-2 win at Manchester United.

Jordan Banks was rushed to hospital after he was seriously injured in a lightning strike during a coaching session with Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club in Blackpool on Tuesday. He died soon after.

Out to prepare for #MUNLIV in a special shirt tonight pic.twitter.com/qsGNODxMof — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 13, 2021

“You’ll never walk alone, Jordan Banks,” Liverpool said on Twitter. “Nicknamed ‘mini-Milner’ by his coaches, Jordan was a brilliant person, as well as a passionate footballer. We’re all thinking of his loved ones tonight.”

United also paid tribute, saying: “The thoughts of everyone at #MUFC are with Jordan’s loved ones tonight.”

In January, Banks raised 2,500 pounds ($3,511) by running 30 miles for mental health services after his uncle took his own life in 2018.

Liverpool vice-captain James Milner had sent him two shirts at the time, one for Banks himself and another to raise money for the cause. Milner dedicated Thursday’s win to Banks, which moved Liverpool up to fifth in the Premier League.

No conflict

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there was no conflict between himself and striker Sadio Mane despite the Sengalese forward’s snub at the end of Thursday’s 4-2 win at Manchester United.

Mane, who started on the bench, turned away from Klopp’s outstretched hand at the final whistle after coming on as a 74th-minute substitute.

Asked about the incident, which was captured on television, Klopp was quick to play down its significance.

“No there’s no problem. Yesterday I made a late decision in training to go with Diogo Jota. I would usually explain it but there was no time for that. It is all fine,” said the German.

“My boys are used to me explaining and I didn’t. No time, forgot it, whatever. And that was it. It’s all fine,” he added.

But television pundits were not as generous as Klopp.

“Disrespectful. If I was the manager I wouldn’t be happy. He should show a bit of respect,” said former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness.

“It’s disrespectful to the manager and the club. How can he argue? He’s not had a great season and Liverpool have won here 4-2”,” he said.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane agreed but questioned Klopp’s habit of going on the field to greet his players.

“The player is out of order but when I was a player I didn’t want the manager coming on giving me high fives. If he sees the player upset then back away,” he said.