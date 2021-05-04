- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
The Special One: Jose Mourinho appointed AS Roma manager
Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca, who will leave Roma at the end of the current campaign
AS Roma have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho as their new head coach on a three-year contract starting 2021-22 season, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.
Mourinho will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma announced earlier on Tuesday would leave the club at the end of the current campaign.
The Portuguese was sacked by Spurs on April 19 after a poor second half of the season in which they slipped from top of the Premier League to outside the European places.
In his two weeks away from the world of management, Mourinho signed up with British radio broadcaster talkSPORT and The Times newspaper to be part of their team of analysts for this year’s European Championship.
But when the new season begins in August, Mourinho’s focus will be solely on guiding Roma to Champions League places on a regular basis.
“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma,” Mourinho said.
“It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.
“The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.”
The former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss arrives at the Italian capital as one of only five managers to lift the Champions League with two different clubs -- Porto and Inter.
Mourinho, the self-proclaimed Special One, also completed a historic treble with Inter in 2009-10 but in a recent interview with the Times said he would not hesitate joining any one of their rivals in the future.
“There is a special affection. But if one day I have to go to Italy and coach a rival club, I don’t think twice,” he said. “I have this professional way of look to things.”
Fonseca’s Roma looked to be on course for a top-four finish that would secure Champions League football for next season at the turn of the year, but one win in their last eight league matches has left them seventh in the standings.
Roma’s hierarchy is hoping Mourinho can bring his winning mental to boost the club’s ambitious project.
“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family,” club president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin said.
“A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.”
-
Golf
EAGL a major boost to amateur golf in UAE
The league has been supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF),... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Foreign players seek way out of India...
Australia has banned travellers from India, including its own... READ MORE
-
Cricket
After IPL postponement, T20 World Cup set for UAE ...
A final decision will be taken by ICC in June READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Didn't wish to compromise on safety of...
Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE...
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE travel suspension extended until...
Passengers are not allowed on India-UAE flights operated by... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Offer prayers only in mosques, not streets,...
Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE-Pakistan flights reduced; return fares begin...
A number of flights by UAE carriers have been cancelled from May 5 to ... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital