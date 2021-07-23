Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive for Covid-19
Since joining Real in 2009, the Frenchman has scored nearly 300 goals for the Madrid club
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club announced on Friday without providing further details.
Since joining Real in 2009, the 33-year-old Frenchman has scored nearly 300 goals for the Madrid club. He was also a member of the France squad at the recent Euro 2020.
"Real Madrid announce that our player Karim Benzema has tested positive for Covid-19," the club said in a one-line statement.
Several Real Madrid players were infected during the season just ended, including ex-captain Sergio Ramos, who has since left for Paris Saint-Germain, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Eden Hazard and Dani Carjaval.
Club president Florentino Perez and former coach Zinedine Zidane were also infected.
The announcement of Benzema's contamination comes as cases have risen sharply in several countries, including Spain and France, due to the Delta variant.
-
Football
Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive for...
Since joining Real in 2009, the Frenchman has scored nearly 300 goals ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Opening ceremony starts under Covid...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: After sacrifices and success,...
Each member of India's team is capable of winning a medal in the... READ MORE
-
Sports
Swiss hurdler out of Tokyo Olympics after doping...
Kariem Hussein was given a nine-month suspension after testing... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Opening ceremony starts under Covid...
The ceremony is taking place before just a few hundred officials and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs amid Covid: Which sectors are hiring
Firms are looking to recruit a contingent workforce to have... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: NCM predicts rainy, cloudy weekend...
Rainfall was recorded over many parts of the country early on Friday... READ MORE
-
News
ICSE, ISC board results to be announced tomorrow
Results will be available on the official website of the Council. READ MORE
News
UAE: Jobless expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw
22 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
14 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages