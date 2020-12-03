Rashford a doubt for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer

The England international was substituted in the second half of United’s 3-1 defeat by Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could miss Saturday’s Premier League match against West Ham United due to a shoulder injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The England international was substituted in the second half of United’s 3-1 defeat by Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“It’s just niggling him, that shoulder injury,” Solskjaer told BT Sport. “Let’s see how quickly he can recover. Let’s hope he can be ready for the West Ham game. But we don’t know.”

Rashford sat out England’s Nations League games last month after initially injuring the shoulder against Everton.

United are ninth in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur but with a game in hand.