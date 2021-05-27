Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

PSG boss Pochettino considering return to Tottenham

Reuters/London
Filed on May 27, 2021
Mauricio Pochettino. (PSG Twitter)

Pochettino's PSG ended the season with only one major trophy


Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is discussing a potential return to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur after his side failed to defend the Ligue 1 title this season, Sky Sports reported on Thursday.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019 after leading them to the Champions League final the previous season.

The north London club ended this season in seventh place and with interim manager Ryan Mason in charge after Jose Mourinho was sacked in April, days before the League Cup final.

Pochettino’s PSG ended the season with only one major trophy, the French Cup, after losing the league title by one point to Lille and crashing out in the Champions League semifinals.

Last year, they claimed the French Cup, Ligue 1 title, the last edition of the League Cup and reached the Champions League final.

Pochettino was appointed by PSG in January on a contract until June 2022.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /football-suarez-treble-and-messi-double-lift-six-goal-barca macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 