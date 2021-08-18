Mexican President uses Ronaldo in campaign to fight obesity
Mexico is only behind the United States at the obesity rankings
Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, used Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo as a symbol and an example at his country's campaign to fight obesity, during a news conference he gave.
AMLO, as the Head of State is known for his initials, showed a video of Ronaldo's news conference at Uefa Euro 2020 where he removed a pair of Coca Cola bottles and promoted the consumption of water.
Lopez Obrador asked his fellow citizens to "not eat junk food, drinks with excess of sugar".
According to the latest data from the World Health organization, Mexico is only behind the United States at the obesity rankings.
