Lewandowski nets hat trick as Bayern crush Hertha Berlin
The Poland striker has scored at least once in each of his last 16 official matches for Bayern, bettering Gerd Mueller’s record of netting in 15 consecutive games between 1969 and 1970
Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski continued his imperious form with a superb hat-trick as they cruised past Hertha Berlin with a 5-0 win at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.
Thomas Mueller struck for the German champions after six minutes, finishing off a slick team move, before Lewandowski doubled the advantage half an hour later, heading in from a Serge Gnabry cross.
Hertha did their best to press Bayern higher up the pitch but struggled to create clear opportunities as the home side’s wide men took full advantage of the space left behind.
Bayern continued their assault in the second half, with substitute Jamal Musiala grabbing a third soon after the break and Lewandowski adding two more for a hat-trick, his second goal made possible by some brilliant wing play from Leroy Sane.
The victory means Bayern go second in the Bundesliga, behind Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference, while Hertha sit bottom of the table having lost all their three games so far.
