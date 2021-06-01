Football: Fans allowed to attend World Cup qualifiers in Dubai

The Group G matches in Dubai (from June 3 to June 15) will see fans at 30 per cent capacity

Fans will be allowed to attend the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifying matches in Dubai this month, the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) announced on Tuesday.

The UAEFA made the announcement after getting the approval from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and the Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Dubai.

As per the decision, the Group G matches at Zabeel Stadium and the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai (from June 3 to June 15) will see fans at 30 per cent capacity.

Fans are required to show their vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test conducted 48 hours before the start of the match.

The UAEFA’s decision is in line with their plan to extend full support to the national team which are facing a must-win situation in their remaining four matches to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are the other four teams in Group G.