- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Fernandinho targets Champions League glory after Man City win title
City were confirmed as English champions after second placed Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester
Manchester City captain Fernandinho set his sights on winning the club’s first Champions League crown as they celebrated a third Premier League title in four seasons on Tuesday.
City were confirmed as English champions after second placed Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester.
Pep Guardiola’s have wrapped up the Premier League with three games to spare after also winning the League Cup in April.
Another One pic.twitter.com/1IsJ0u8yyv— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) May 11, 2021
Now City can focus on their first appearance in the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29.
Brazil midfielder Fernandinho knows how significant it would be for City to finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy.
Insisting City won’t rest on their laurels after securing the Premier League, Fernandinho said: “Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City.
“Winning the Premier League is the ultimate fulfilment of our ambitions. It’s what we all dreamed of as young players, so to do it is a wonderful feeling.
“We have missed the fans so much. We wanted to do this for them.
“We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season.”
Fernandinho took over as City captain this season following David Silva’s exit at the end of last term.
Campeones ! Orgulloso de este equipo! Cinco #PremierLeague con #ManCity // Champions! Proud of this team! Five #PremierLeague titles with #ManCity pic.twitter.com/bCTt4rpO6t— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 11, 2021
The 36-year-old has won four Premier League titles since joining City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.
“I am so proud and so happy with what we have achieved. The Premier League is the hardest league in world football, every single match is tough,” Fernandinho said.
“To win it again means the world to me and the rest of the squad.
“To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout the season, whether in training or in matches. The teamwork has been amazing.”
Fernandinho’s City team-mates took to social media to celebrate the title triumph.
Alongside a picture of him celebrating with team-mate Rodri, Aymeric Laporte wrote on Twitter: “CHAMPIONNNNES CHAMPIONNNNES OLE OLE OLE.”
Kevin De Bruyne wrote “Another One” on Twitter, alongside three trophy emojis and a picture of himself under the words “Premier League Champions 2020/21”.
City forward Raheem Sterling wrote “What’s that smell?” on Twitter before quickly following up that post with another which read: “IT’S THE CHAMPIONS BABYYYY.”
It will be a last Premier League title with City for Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, who has been at the club 10 years.
Aguero, 32, has announced he will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of an injury-plagued season.
In a Twitter post, Aguero wrote: “Champions! Proud of this team! Five #PremierLeague titles with #ManCity.”
-
Football
Man City crowned Premier League champions after...
Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear of second-placed United READ MORE
-
Cricket
Cricket: ECB announces $22.78 million loss due to ...
The 16.1 million pounds loss follows a profit of 6.5 million pounds... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Dhawan, Hardik vie for captaincy in Sri Lanka...
India's limited overs specialists will be playing three T20I and as... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Raging pandemic keeps top stars on their toes...
Nadal cannot give a clear answer about his Olympic participation READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted ...
UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to mark the occasion. READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight suspension: 5-fold increase in Karachi-...
Residents and businessmen are willing to pay exorbitant airfares, but ... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE