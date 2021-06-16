Euro 2020: Captain Bale masterminds Wales' 2-0 win over Turkey
The surprise semifinalists of Euro 2016 now have four points, after drawing with Switzerland in their opener
Wales captain Gareth Bale set up Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts to score for a 2-0 victory over Turkey in their Group A match at Baku’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday to take a big step towards qualifying for the European Championship knockout stages.
Ramsey failed to convert two chances early in the first half but scored just before half-time when he made a run through the middle to chest down Bale’s perfect ball over the defence and slip it past the goalkeeper.
Wales could have doubled the lead at the hour mark when Bale was tripped by Zeki Celik and awarded a penalty, but the Welsh skipper skied his effort after a stuttering run up.
Wales scored right at the death in injury time when a corner was played short and Connor Roberts was on hand to divert a Bale pass past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir to seal the victory.
“I’m delighted with the win. We fought hard, we worked our socks off like we always do,” Bale said after the game, adding that his contributions compensated for the penalty miss.
The surprise semifinalists of Euro 2016 now have four points, after drawing with Switzerland in their opener. Their final game is against Italy next week. Turkey take on the Swiss.
Ramsey was twice picked out by Bale with superb defence-splitting passes but both times he failed to score.
There was nothing lucky about the third time with Bale floating a superbly-timed cross in the 42nd minute for Ramsey who brought the ball down perfectly and slotted under Cakir.
‘FANTASTIC POSITION’
With Turkish and Azeri Presidents Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev in the stands, Turkey upped the pace after the break.
Captain Burat Yilmaz, who had missed a good chance in the first half, should have scored 10 minutes after the restart when he was left completely unmarked in front of the Welsh goal but blazed a volley from three metres out well over the crossbar.
Wales found space to counter attack and Ramsey’s low shot was blocked before Bale was brought down just inside the box to earn a spot kick on the hour.
But the 31-year-old’s effort flew high and wide to keep the Turks in the game, who then forced a good save from keeper Danny Ward when he punched a Merih Demiral header wide in the 87th.
With the Turks having run out of steam in stoppage time, Bale cut inside to feed Roberts for their second goal.
“We’re in a fantastic position now. If you’d offered us 4 points at the start, we’d have bitten your hand off,” Bale said, paying tribute to Welsh fans who were heavily outnumbered by Turks in the stadium.
-
Football
Euro 2020: Captain Bale masterminds Wales' 2-0...
The surprise semifinalists of Euro 2016 now have four points, after... READ MORE
-
Cricket
PSL 2021: Du Plessis ruled out of tournament due...
Du Plessis collided with one of his Quetta Gladiators teammates while ... READ MORE
-
Football
Euro 2020: Russia back on track after 1-0 win...
The Russians made amends for their opening loss to Belgium as the... READ MORE
-
Football
I'm very proud of the team, says UAE coach Van...
The UAE will now battle with 11 other teams for the four Asian slots... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Putin, Biden agree to return envoys to Washington,...
Moscow recalled Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov after... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: 2 children locked inside car by father,...
The father told the police he routinely leaves his children in the... READ MORE
-
News
Indian expat to leave UAE after 50 years
Kathleen Randhawa, who arrived in the UAE on May 3, 1971, says she... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Etihad suspends India-UAE flights until at least...
Flights from Pakistan and Bangladesh among other countries have also... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa
15 June 2021
Jobs
Dubai govt jobs for expats; up to Dh30,000 salary