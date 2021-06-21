Copa America: Peru beat Colombia 2-1 to keep hopes alive
Peru are in third position in Group B with three points after two matches
Peru beat Colombia 2-1 on Sunday to keep alive their chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America.
Sergio Pena opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute. Miguel Borja equalised from the spot in the 53rd but an own goal 11 minutes later by Colombian defender Yerry Mina decided the match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania.
Peru are in third position in Group B with three points after two matches. Colombia remain with four points in second spot, but with only two games remaining. Leaders Brazil have six points. The top four teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.
“This gives us a lot of hope in what is to come at this Copa America,” Peru defender Renato Tapia said. “We are in a good position, but we have to keep rowing to go farther.”
Peru lost 4-0 to Brazil in their tournament opener, which raised doubts about coach Ricardo Gareca’s team. The 2019 Copa America finalists are also struggling in South American World Cup qualifiers. Only weeks ago they lost 3-0 to Colombia in Lima.
Earlier on Sunday, Venezuela and Ecuador drew 2-2. Venezuela are in fourth position in the group with two points after three matches and Ecuador has one point after two games.
The next matches in the group will be played Wednesday. Defending champions Brazil will play against Colombia and Peru will face Ecuador.
